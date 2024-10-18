Crump Theatre looking for volunteers for events, renovations

The Crump Theatre in downtown Columbus is looking for volunteers to help with upcoming events and with ongoing renovations at the 135 year old theater.

According to organizers, volunteers are needed for the theater’s event crew. If you help with events, you can get a free T-shirt, meet the stars of upcoming shows before and after their event, see the shows for free and take part in all you can eat popcorn.

Upcoming shows include the Graveyard Stompers from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 26th and a musical mystery mandolin performance at 3 p.m. on Sunday October 27th.

The theater also needs help raising money for ongoing repairs and upgrades and volunteers to help with the work. That could include helping with cleaning, organizing, painting, electrical systems or plumbing.

You can find more information at The Crump Theatre social media, or by contacting the project manager Jess Schnepp at 812-350-6447.

You can buy tickets to the Graveyard Stompers event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-graveyard-stompers-return-tickets-1034072076417

You can buy tickets to the Musical Mystery Mandolin event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-musical-mystery-w-columbus-louisville-mandolin-orchestras-tickets-1026794027577