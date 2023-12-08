Crump Theater hosting youth boxing events

The Crump Theatre is hosting boxing-related events this weekend after being chosen for the Indiana Silver Gloves tournament.

Organizers say it is a first for the theater.

Silver Gloves is a youth boxing competition for kids ages 8 to 16. The tournament is being hosted by Columbus PAL Boxing.

Jess Schnepp project coordinator for the Crump renovations explains:

Schnepp said from her research, this is the first such event held in the more than 130 year history of the theater. She explains what will have to happen to transform the theater into a boxing venue.

Tonight there will be a social event and showing of the movie Creed 3 starting at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s fights start at 3 p.m. with the doors opening at 2 p.m.

Tickets range from $5 for children 12 and under for Saturday’s bouts, to $35 to include the Friday night movie showing and social event.

You can get more information at RPGMainEvent.com.

