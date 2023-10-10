Crump screenings of Nightmare Before Christmas to feature Columbus animator

The Crump Theatre will be having a Historically Nightmarish Weekend Friday and Saturday with showings of The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Nightmare on Elm Street films as well as a fundraiser for the Bartholomew County Historical Society.

According to organizers, the events will kick off with a free reception at the Historical Society museum on Third Street from 4 to 6 on Friday with local artist Linda Peterson as well as displays of architectural salvage and work by local designers, including Timothy Hittle — an animator who helped create The Nightmare Before Christmas film.

The theatre will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the animated movie starting at 7 p.m. That will include a meet and greet and autograph signings by Hittle followed by a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas and a question and answer session.

Jess Schnepp with the Crump Theatre explains:

The anniversary event will be $25.

Later Friday evening, from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. there will be a screening of the original Nightmare on Elm Street film from 1984. Tickets for that show will be $15.

On Saturday, there will be a matinee showing of The Nightmare on Elm Street, including an autograph session with Hittle starting at 1 p.m.

The matinee show is $15.

You can get tickets at eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/historically-nightmarish-weekend-tickets-728912325387

Photo courtesy of Crump Theatre