Crump returns to silent film era this weekend

The Crump Theatre will be returning to the silent film era with events this weekend featuring the original 1920s movie screen and performances of the classic Phantom of the Opera.

According to organizers, the film was first shown at the theater in March of 1926, with only an upright piano for accompaniment. And tonight the silent film will be shown again using the same screen frame and the same piano, both of which are still in the theater.

Tickets for tonight’s performance will be $15 for general admission and $25 for a VIP Experience. The events starts at 7:30 p.m.

Jess Schnepp heads up the Crump Theatre restoration project.

Saturday will feature a beard competition with a Phantom of the Opera theme.

The Crump Theatre is on Third Street in downtown Columbus. It is celebrating its 135th anniversary this year. The building is owned by the Columbus Capital Foundation, a not-for-profit organization set up to hold buildings that might have future use for the community.

You can get tickets at Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/silent-film-experience-the-phantom-of-the-opera-w-jay-warren-tickets-954430696907