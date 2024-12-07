Crowds brave cold to visit Seymour Crossroads event

Despite Friday night’s frigid temperatures, a crowd turned out to visit with Santa, listen to festive music and enjoy the start of the holiday season at Crossroads Park in Seymour.

The Christmas at the Crossroads event, organized by the Jackson County Chamber drew about 200 people over the program, said Dan Robison, head of the chamber.

Robison said the event is in its fourth year.

The park is decorated in Christmas lighting and Santa had a small workshop in a hut where he chatted with young visitors while their parents snapped photos. Outside, a restless reindeer also posed while attendees posed for picture-taking.

Robison praised the vendors and Chamber member businesses which took part, handing out information, swag and chatting with attendees.