CRH westside development plan added to Columbus master plan

A Columbus Regional Health plan to develop a huge swath of farmland on the west side of the city has been adopted by Columbus City Council as part of the city’s master plan.

It includes homes, businesses, parks and eventually a new hospital between Interstate 65 and Garden City.

Called the City View District plan, it outlines the future development of the almost 700 acres of property south of Jonathan Moore Pike. A prominent portion of the property, overlooking the Robert N. Stewart Bridge and East Fork White River, is penciled in for a new hospital, according to planners but hospital officials say the move will come years down the road.

Columbus City Council this week approved the resolution incorporating the proposal into the city’s official master plan.

Jeff Bergman, planning director for the city, said that any development on the site would still need to go through many steps before being approved.

Councilwoman Elaine Hilber clarified this is all land that the hospital already owns and that when the property is eventually annexed into the city its neighbors would not also be automatically added to the city.

Residents expressed concerns about the effect that development would have on flooding and floodplain issues already in the area.