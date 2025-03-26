CRH to offer job, volunteer information fairs next week
Columbus Regional Health will be holding two information fairs about jobs and volunteer opportunities at the hospital next week.
According to the hospital, the Discover CRH: Connect Your Skills to Healthcare fair will be a two day event. Kelsey DeClue, spokeswoman for the health system explains:
In addition to medical careers, Discover CRH will also be showcasing the professional, technical, and creative fields and opportunities available at CRH. There are part-time, full-time and volunteer positions available.
The event will be from 3 to 6 p.m. April 2 and 8:30 a.m. to Noon April 3. That will be in the Innovation Center, on the lower level of the hospital on 17th Street in Columbus.
You can register for a time slot and get more information here: https://www.crh.org/events/discover-crh.