CRH shuttering programs as part of cost savings measures

Columbus Regional Health is cutting its sports medicine and CRH Orthopedics programs. That will also mean ending partnerships providing athletic trainers at IU Columbus, Bartholomew Consolidated and Flat Rock-Hawcreek schools.

The hospital is announcing the cost-cutting measures will also include closing its in-patient rehabilitation unit.

Hospital officials say that CRH is making the “these difficult decisions in order to continue as a viable organization long-term.” CRH is a non-profit, county-owned and independent hospital.

According to the announcement, CRH is facing unprecedented challenges and financial hardships. Those include rising costs in supplies, legislative scrutiny, and federal and state funding cuts. Health insurance companies also are increasingly delaying or denying reimbursements, making it hard to get payments for hospital services.

The sports medicine program closing means that as of Aug. 31st, CRH will no longer provide the athletic trainer program at IU and will be ending the programs at BCSC and Flat Rock-Hawcreek as of Sept. 30th.

CRH says it will be supporting workers at the affected programs find alternative employment in the hospital where possible.