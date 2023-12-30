CRH puts visitor in place after surge in breathing illnesses

Columbus Regional Health Press Release

Due to a steady increase in respiratory viral infections (RSV, COVID, and influenza) in both the community and among hospital inpatients, Columbus Regional Health is implementing visitation restrictions on the hospital campus to better protect our patients, workforce members, and visitors.

Effective Tuesday, January 2, 2024, visitation will be limited to individuals 18 years of age and older, and only two visitors per patient will be allowed at a time. Visitors may rotate in most cases, although special exceptions may apply depending on patient circumstance or unit/department requirements.

The following guidelines will also be implemented:

Visitors having symptoms suggestive of illness (including, but not limited to: cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, diarrhea, tiredness, headache, or vomiting) should not be allowed to visit and will be respectfully asked to leave for the safety of our patients and staff.

Visitors may be asked to wear a mask or other personal protective equipment in patient rooms when necessary or requested.

Birthing Center and Pediatrics patients must identify, upon arrival, no more than four individuals who will be permitted visitation rights during their stay. Level 2 Nursery visitors must wear a wristband when visiting. Those individuals may rotate visitation two at a time.

Visitation amendments may be made in extenuating circumstances at the discretion of unit leadership.

Visitation hours will remain unchanged.