CRH planning open house for new Nexus Park facilities

Columbus Regional Health is inviting you take a tour of its new space in the former Fair Oaks Mall on Wednesday.

CRH will be holding a grand opening celebration for its side of the new Nexus Park with an open house including a ribbon cutting with the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 11:30. After that you can take tours of the hospital portion of the facility until 6 that evening.

Kelsey DeClue with CRH explains:

The former Fair Oaks Mall on 25th Street is being revamped by the hospital and the City of Columbus as a center for health, wellness and recreation. CRH is putting more than $54 million dollars into its side of the project. The CRH portion makes up 125,000 square-feet and will contain 14 medical practices and support services offices which are being relocated there.

You can enter the building from the parking lot on the southwest side of the center.

The event is free and you are invited to attend.