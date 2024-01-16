CRH planning Nexus Park celebrations next week

Columbus Regional Health is planning grand opening celebrations for its side of Nexus Park next week.

The former Fair Oaks Mall on 25th Street is being revamped by the hospital and the City of Columbus as a center for health, wellness and recreation. CRH is putting more than $54 million dollars into its side of the project. The CRH portion makes up 125,000 square-feet and will contain 14 medical practices and support services offices which are being relocated there.

CRH will be holding an open house including a ribbon cutting with the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Jan. 24th. The ceremony will be at 11:30 a.m. After that you can take tours of the hospital portion of the facility until 6 p.m. that evening. You can enter the building from the parking lot on the southwest side of the center.

The event is free and you are invited to attend.