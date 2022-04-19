Local News Top Story 

CRH offering athletic physicals at local high schools

admin

Columbus Regional Health will be working with local high schools for three upcoming sports physical nights.

Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and must complete the IHSAA physical form.

The first will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Columbus North High School. The event is open to any high school students or incoming freshmen. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $30.

On May 11th, there will be a sports physical night at Hauser High School from 6 to 8 p.m.. That will be open to students in fifth through 11th grades. The cost is $25.

There will be another sports physical night from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 16th at Columbus East High School. The event is open to any high school students or incoming freshmen. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $30.

Proceeds from the physical fees will go to benefit the schools’ athletics programs.