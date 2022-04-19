CRH offering athletic physicals at local high schools

Columbus Regional Health will be working with local high schools for three upcoming sports physical nights.

Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and must complete the IHSAA physical form.

The first will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Columbus North High School. The event is open to any high school students or incoming freshmen. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $30.

On May 11th, there will be a sports physical night at Hauser High School from 6 to 8 p.m.. That will be open to students in fifth through 11th grades. The cost is $25.

There will be another sports physical night from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 16th at Columbus East High School. The event is open to any high school students or incoming freshmen. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $30.

Proceeds from the physical fees will go to benefit the schools’ athletics programs.