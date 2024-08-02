CRH Nationally Recognized for Stroke Care, Receives Awards

Columbus Regional Health has been nationally recognized for it’s stroke care.

Columbus Regional health has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get with the Guidelines® – Stroke Quality Achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

The Gold Plus designation was achieved by an 85 percent or greater adherence on all safety, quality and care measures for at least two consecutive years. CRH was also named to the Stroke Honor Roll Elite.

Columbus Regional Health also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. This recognition aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.

The Get with the Guidelines program puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines.