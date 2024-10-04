CRH moving occupational health offices this month

Columbus Regional Health is announcing plans to move the CRH Occupational Health offices from downtown to a new location on 10th Street.

The move will happen later this month and starting on October 28th, patients will be seen at the offices at 3015 10th Street, which formerly was the location for Family and Internal Medicine. Officials with the hospital say that the new location offers a larger space with more parking.

If you have an appointment on October 24th or earlier, you will still be seen at the current downtown location.

CRH Occupational Health Services works to decrease employer costs by helping injured employees recover and get back on the job as quickly and safely as possible.

If you have any questions you can call the office at 812-376-5104.