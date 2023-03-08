CRH makes masks voluntary for most in its facilities

Columbus Regional Health has rolled back its mask requirements for COVID-19.

The hospital announced this week that masks were optional in its facilities with a few exceptions.

The exceptions are:

If you have had a close-contact exposure to COVID-19 within the last 10 days

Or if you are experiencing any potential symptoms of COVID-19

The rule change affects staff, patients, and visitors.

Hospital officials say that CRH facilities will remain mask-optional as long as the local Community Levels remain in the Low or Medium range.

You can get more information at https://www.crh.org/news/covid-19-pandemic-what-you-need-to-know.