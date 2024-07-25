CRH makes list for American Heart Association program

Columbus Regional Health has made a list of Indiana facilities being recognized by the American Heart Association for its efforts to improve the outcomes of those with heart disease or strokes.

The hospital is among 43 statewide to be recognized for its efforts through the association’s Get With The Guidelines program. Each year, the association recognizes hospitals for following up-to-date, research-based guidelines to ensure all patients have access to lifesaving care.

Columbus Regional was recognized on the Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, a Gold plus Stroke Award and on the Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll. It is the only hospital in Bartholomew or surrounding counties to make the list.

Heart disease and stroke are the first and fifth leading causes of death in the United States. The association says they require swift and proven treatment to ensure the best outcomes.