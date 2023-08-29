CRH hosting job fair, exhibition next week

Columbus Regional Health will be hosting “Discover CRH: Connect Your Skills to Healthcare” in September.

The two-day open house will give you a chance to explore, and even try simulations for a variety of jobs and experiences within the hospital. You will be able to talk with employees and volunteers, learn about the jobs at the hospital, and find out about available educational and training opportunities.

The opportunity fair is from 3 to 6 p.m. on September 6th, and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on September 7th in the Innovation Center on the lower level of the hospital ion 17th Street in Columbus.

You are encouraged to reserve a time frame for your visit. To register and for more information, you can go to https://www.crh.org/events/discover-crh