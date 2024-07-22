CRH Foundation decides to cancel annual VIMCare fundraiser

The Columbus Regional Health Foundation says it will not be holding its 29th annual VIMCare Benefit Dinner and Reverse Raffle this year.

The fundraiser was used to support expenses such as education assistance, financial navigation and mental health support. In previous years, organizers said that the annual event has been the largest fundraiser for the former Volunteers in Medicine Clinic, making up about a third of the clinic’s budget. Organizers say that the foundation will continue to fund services through alternative fundraising.

Organizers will consider holding the raffle again next year.

The foundation will host a new event next with month with the Impact and Gratitude Expo on August 22 at Nexus Park. The Expo will highlight the Foundation’s support of hospital and community health initiatives.

You can get more information at https://www.crh.org/foundation