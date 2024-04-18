CRH encourages you to take part in health survey

There is still time to take a community public health survey that will help determine the health needs of the area served by Columbus Regional Health.

A national organization is conducting the survey for Columbus Regional Health by phone and on the Internet through May. Information that is gathered will be used to help the health network identify and address the most critical community health issues. The survey is anonymous and you will not be asked to provide any personally identifying information.

The survey is questioning residents in Bartholomew County and some in Jackson and Jennings counties.

The survey is being conducted by PRC and you may receive a phone call with a caller ID representing Columbus Regional Health. The survey has been conducted every three years since 1996. It is meant to discover the the health, behaviors and needs of the community served by Columbus Regional Health. CRH’s Healthy Communities initiative will use the information to improve community health and wellness, as well as address equitable access to health services and discover health disparities.

Lisa Crane, director of Healthy Communities at CRH explains:

You may also take the survey online. You can find a link and more information here:

www.prcsurvey.com/begin/CRH2024CHNA