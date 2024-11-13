CRH changes provider for text messaging

Columbus Regional Health is unveiling a new text messaging service to send you updates about your appointments and health information.

According to the hospital, they are now using Hello World to send messages. The benefits of the new system are that the messages are more customizable and will be used to provide information such as appointment confirmation and reminders, medication follow-ups and billing schedules. You will be able to customize the messages you receive including your language preferences, subject matter of the texts and how frequently they come.

The hospital says that the new services works seamlessly with the MyChart record service, but you don’t have to be on MyChart to sign up.

The new service went into effect yesterday. If you haven’t received a message about the change yet, you can ask your care provider about signing up at your next visit, or you can text START to 6 4 6 9 3

The hospital does say that any text messaging costs or data rates will apply to the HelloWorld messages.