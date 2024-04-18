CRH career discovery fair continues this morning

Columbus Regional Health is continuing its opportunity fair today, where you can check out careers at the hospital and explore your interests.

According to the hospital, the Discover CRH: Connect Your Skills to Healthcare fair will be going on from 8:30 a.m. to noon today. That will be in the Innovation Center, on the lower level of the hospital on 17th Street in Columbus.

In addition to medical careers, Discover CRH will also be showcasing the professional, technical, and creative fields and opportunities available at CRH. There are part-time, full-time and volunteer positions available.

You are encouraged to register for a time slot here: http://www.crh.org/events/discover-crh.