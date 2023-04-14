CRH begins approvals for west side farmland development

Columbus Regional Health is outlining its plans for a large piece of farmland on the west side of the city.

Southeastern Indiana Medical Holdings, an affiliate of Columbus Regional Health, purchased about 790 acres of farmland on the west side of Columbus between downtown and Interstate 65, from Garden City Farms LLC., in 2018.

The hospital is proposing a comprehensive master site plan that officials say “outlines potential for an iconic, activated expansion” of the community. A market study suggests the best development opportunities include health care, residential, mixed-use commercial and retail, office space, hotel and tourism, as well as civic, community and green space.

The plan will now start the approval process with the city.