CRH announces relaxed visitor policies as disease spread fades

Columbus Regional Hospital is announcing it is relaxing its visitation policies as the hospital sees a decline in respiratory illnesses in the community.

According to the hospital, visitation restrictions that were implemented during respiratory illness season are being lifted. Visitors 14 and older are again welcome to visit patients at the discretion of the patient’s care team and other restraints within the patient care setting.

Visitors may be asked to adhere to isolation precautions by donning masks and additional personal protective equipment when needed. Visitors experiencing symptoms of potentially contagious illness are discouraged from visiting.

Alternative visitor options remain in place for the Birthing Center and Women and Children’s units.

Those in labor may have three designated support people. No one under the age of 14 will be allowed on the Birthing Center, with the exception of siblings of the newborn.

Visitation hours in the Birthing Center and Women and Children’s units remain from 8 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. No visitors will be allowed during maternal rest times of 2 to 4 a.m. in the morning and from 2 to 4 p.m. in the afternoon.