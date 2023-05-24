CRH and Columbus seek your thoughts on 690 acre development

Columbus Regional Health and the city of Columbus are looking for you thoughts on a plan for nearly 700 acres of farmland near the western entrance to the city.

The hospital is proposing a new district, called the City View district, to cover the development of the property on the south side of Jonathan Moore Pike, which stretches from Interstate 65 to the railroad tracks just to the west of the downtown area. The area has previously been known as Garden City Farms.

The plan, if adopted, would guide the future development of the property by becoming a master plan for the hospital and a part of the city of Columbus Comprehensive Plan. The district plan includes a future health care facility, residential neighborhoods, commercial centers, and a research & development campus. It sets aside open spaces, green corridors, and room for other amenities.

The hospital’s goals for the property include being connected to nature, a catalyst for growth in Columbus, a focal point of community-focused health and well-being and innovative in promoting healthy lifestyles.

The city planning department and the hospital will be holding an open house on Wednesday, May 31st at Nexus Park, between 6 and 8 p.m. You will have a chance to view information on the plan and give your thoughts on the use of the land and its development, proposed parks and open space and housing planned for the area. There will be a presentation on the details of the plan at 6:45 p.m.

You should park on the southside of the former Fair Oaks Mall, closest to the 25th Street and Herman Darlage Drive entrance.

You can find the draft plan here: https://www.columbus.in.gov/planning/comprehensive-plans/