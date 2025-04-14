Crash involving juveniles, alcohol and stolen vehicle leads to arrest

Bartholomew County authorities say a crash involving drunk teens and a stolen vehicle led to one person being sent to an Indianapolis hospital Friday night.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to reports of a vehicle driving recklessly on Interstate 65 at just after 11:30 Friday night, including swerving on the highway and brake checking other vehicles. Deputies soon found the vehicle and tried to pull the driver over.

However, instead the driver took off at speeds of more than 110 mph police say. The driver attempted to get off the interstate at the Walesboro exit, lost control and sent the vehicle airborne before it rolled over trapping a passenger inside. Police found that the three people inside were all juveniles and appeared to be intoxicated. The vehicle had also been reported stolen out of Indianapolis.

All three were treated by medics at the scene and one was taken to IU Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis by ambulance.

Deputies say that the 16-year-old driver was taken to the Bartholomew County Youth Services Center on the charges of: Possession of marijuana, Possession of Stolen Property, Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Operating While Intoxicated, Operating While Intoxicated – Endangerment and Illegal Consumption.

The other two juveniles will have criminal charges considered after their medical treatment.

Deputies say the accident remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.