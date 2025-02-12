CPD Investigating Death after Vehicle Goes into Pond

Columbus Police Department (CPD) investigators are looking into the death of a 46-year-old Columbus man after the man’s vehicle dove into a pond.

Late Tuesday morning, CPD and other first responders were called to the area of N Indianapolis Road and Kenholt Drive for reports of a car in a nearby pond. When officers arrived, several people had gone into the water to attempt to pull the driver from the vehicle. CPD officers attempted to assist but were unable to reach the driver.

Members of the Bartholomew County Water rescue Team and the Columbus Fire Department arrived on the scene and deployed rescue boats and divers.

The driver and only occupant, Christopher Pool, was recovered from the vehicle.

Medical personnel attempted life saving measures, However, Mr. Pool died at the scene.

Initial reports indicate that Mr. Pool

was driving southbound on Indianapolis Road when for an unknown reason his vehicle veered off the roadway, through nearby bushes, and ultimately into the pond.

CPD detectives are working with the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office

to determine the circumstances of Mr. Pool’s death.

Multiple people sustained minor injuries while attempting to rescue Mr. Pool. They were all treated and released.