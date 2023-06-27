CPD and BCSO to Hand Out Gun Locks at 4-H Fair Wednesday

The Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office are handing out gun locks at their tents located at the Bartholomew County 4-H Fair on Wednesday.

The gun locks were purchased with funding provided by Columbus Regional Health and the giveaway is a part of the Be SMART campaign. People will also have a chance at winning a biometric safe through a free raffle.

The Be SMART initiative promotes responsible gun ownership in order to reduce the deaths, injuries and trauma that can result when a child or teen is able to access a gun.

For More Information visit besmartforkids.org.