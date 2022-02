The Indiana State Department of Health COVID Strike Team will be having a testing and vaccination clinic next week at the former Fair Oaks Mall.

The clinic will be held Wednesday, Feb. 16th through Saturday Feb. 19th at NexusPark from noon to 8 p.m. in the former J.C. Penny location in the mall.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available as well as PCR COVID-19 testing.

No appointment is necessary.