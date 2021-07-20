COVID-19 clinics offered today, Wednesday

The Bartholomew County Health Department and Windrose Health’s mobile unit will be offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the Hartsville Town Square from 10 to 1 today.

The clinic will be giving doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 years old or older.

There will be free gifts for those who get vaccinated.

There will also be a clinic from 10 to 2 tomorrow at the Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Department at 849 E. County Road 450S.

Walk-ins are welcome but you can also register by calling Windrose Health at 317-680-9901.