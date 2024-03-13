Courthouse construction moving Salute! concert to airport

The annual Memorial Day weekend Salute! concert will be happening again in May, but it will move to a new location.

According to the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic, due to the construction going on at the Bartholomew County Courthouse the decision has been made to move the event away from the downtown veterans memorial this year. Instead, it will be held this year at the Columbus Municipal Airport.

Brian Payne, director of the city airport said the city would be working with the orchestra “to host the thousands of attendees who would normally attend at the Courthouse.”

The free concert honors those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces with a selection of patriotic music.

The concert will be Friday May 24th at 7 p.m. in the evening.

The county estimates that the $3.3 million dollar courthouse renovation project will take more than a year. The project will include replacing the pipes in the building along with the heating and cooling system, installing all new lighting, carpet and ceilings, and upgrading the computer cabling throughout the building.