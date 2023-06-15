Couple accused of dealing potentially lethal counterfeit pills

The Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team has arrested two people after an investigation into the sale of counterfeit and potentially lethal prescription medications and other drugs.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the investigation led police to serve a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Union Street on Monday. Inside, police discovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, K2/Spice, drug paraphernalia, and digital scales. They also found 188 counterfeit Oxycodone pills. They were small, round blue pills with the letter M on one side and the number 30 on the other. According to field tests, the pills were positive for fentanyl. Further testing at a federal DEA lab, revealed that six of 10 sampled contained potentially fatal doses of fentanyl.

Police arrested 51-year-old Dawnya Ward and 56-year-old Larry Ward Jr., both of Columbus. Dawyna Ward allegedly admitted to police that she had sold hundreds of the counterfeit pills.

The Wards are both facing felony charges of dealing in methamphetamine and narcotics.

Larry Ward. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department Dawnya Ward. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department