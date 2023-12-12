County: Vandalism endangers drivers’ safety on 25th Street

Bartholomew County officials say whoever cut the wiring for a set of flashing signs on rural 25tth Street is endangering people’s lives.

The County Commissioners yesterday were updated on the lighting problems at the intersection of County Road500W and 25th Street in Petersville. The solar-powered sign lights have been cut twice, according to the Commissioners President Tony London. London said the entire purpose of the lights are to help traffic pulling onto 25th Street make the turn safely.

County officials said that the county frequently deals with vandalism ranging from people stealing road signs, to painting on them or shooting them. Commissioner Larry Kleinhenz said that he sometimes is leery of new technology because it can just give people more to destroy.

County engineer Danny Hollander said that the county has since repaired the lighting.