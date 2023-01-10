County turns to contractors to maintain roadside weeds

Bartholomew County Commissioners are looking for a contractor or contractors to mow the weeds along county roads in an effort to reduce overtime and to make up for a lack of employees.

County Commissioners yesterday agreed to seek bids for an outside party to perform the work in the county right-of-ways. Commissioners President Tony London said that the county is having a hard time finding and keeping employees to do the work in house. The county has had to dig into its overtime budget to pay for the work to get done.

London said the goal is to get the sides of county roads in better condition and safer. The work does not include state and federal highways such as State Road 46 or U.S. 31.

The bid package divides the work up by townships for smaller bids, or a bidder could take the entire county. Bid documents are available at the county highway department or by email. The bids will be opened Jan 20th.