County to put new layer of security software in place

Bartholomew County is putting new software protection in place as it continues to receive hundreds of hacking attacks a day.

Scott Mayes, IT director for the county government, brought a proposal for new authentication services for county computers before the county commissioners this week.

Mayes said that the state first required the multi-factor authentication for all law enforcement computers in 2016. But since then the volume of cyber attacks has greatly increased and now the state is requiring the service for any person or computer that accesses public safety information.

Mayes said stolen credentials are one of the highest risks to computer security. He said that the county receives several hundred probes a day from intruders trying to get into systems. He said that the attempts are thwarted by the protective software in place.

Mayes said that the authentication addition is being offered as an add-on to the networking software already in use. The proposed contract will cost just over $34,500 dollars for the first three years.

County Commissioners approved the contract at their meeting Monday.