County revises purchasing in inflation response

Rising costs for everyday items are leading Bartholomew County Commissioners to change the way they handle purchasing for some items.

Commissioners this week gave their approval to a change to the county purchasing policies, lifting the threshold amount that requires their approval. Previously, the commissioners had to approve any purchase by county departments of more than $2,500. But the change will raise that floor to $5,000

Commissioners President Tony London explained that with rising costs, even everyday, average needs for purchases are now coming in at higher than $2,500. The change would still require departments to seek three quotes for all purchases. London said the county offices should still buy from local vendors whenever possible.