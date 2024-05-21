County moving ahead with Dunn Stadium pickleball complex

Bartholomew County is moving ahead with plans to add pickleball courts to the Dunn Stadium park just north of the 4-H Fairgrounds.

Bartholomew County Commissioners yesterday agreed to seek bidders for the project, which would add a tournament quality, 12-court pickleball complex at the park.

Commissioner Tony London said that pickleball is available to players of all ages and while many park features are focused on children, this is a chance to provide recreation to all ages. Commissioner Larry Kleinhenz pointed out that the park on the west side of the city is well situated for major housing developments being planned in the area, and the courts would be within walking distance.

The complex is being designed by DLZ. Commissioners estimated last year that the cost could be up to $600,000.