County moves forward with Taylorsville-area infrastructure improvements

Bartholomew County is moving forward with plans to spend $3.7 million to improve the infrastructure in the northwestern corner of the county.

The County Commissioners yesterday signed off on plans to make improvements requested by the builders of a proposed Kings Hawaiian bakery just off of U.S. 31 at Interstate 65.

Most of the improvements would go to Eastern Bartholomew Water Corp. so it can provide water for fire protection to the plant. There would also be improvements to sanitary sewers, a new traffic signal at U.S. 31 and Bear Lane and changes to Hubler Drive to allow trucks to come into the new plant.

The largest part of the money, about $2.7 million, would come from the county’s Rainy Day Fund, with nearly $650 thousand coming from economic development income taxes and $400,000 coming from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Commissioners pointed out that the improvements would not just benefit the bakery, but also help residents and other future developers in the envisioned industrial area.