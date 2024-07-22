County board to consider Bartholomew solar project

A proposed solar farm project in northern Bartholomew County will be considered tonight by the Bartholomew County Board of Zoning Appeals.

Arevon Solar, based out of Scottsdale, Arizona and New York City, is planning a 200-megawatt commercial solar facility in Clay and Flat Rock townships in north and eastern Bartholomew County to be called Swallowtail Solar.

Kevin Smith, CEO of Arevon Energy explains:

The project would be on just under 1,200 acres of privately owned land the company will be leasing from property owners.

Smith talks about the benefits that new electricity will bring to the local area:

Smith discusses the expected impacts on neighboring and nearby property owners:

The project is scheduled for consideration tonight by the Bartholomew County Board of Zoning Appeals as a conditional use on the agriculture zoned properties. The city/county planning department staff is recommending approval of the project, saying all of the conditions have been yet.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. this evening at the meeting room at Columbus City Hall.