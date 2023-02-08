County approves plan for contractor mowing along roads

Bartholomew County Commissioners are approving a plan to bring in contractors to mow the grass and weeds along county roads with submitted proposals of more than $1 million over five years.

The commissioners said it has become difficult to find the part-time workers it needs to keep the roadsides mowed and sought bids for the work to be done by outside contractors. Complaints about high weeds along roads is one of the most frequent complaints from the public and a major safety concern, commissioners said. Commissioners have sought more full-time workers for the county highway department and have been turned down by the county council.

At this week’s commissioners meeting, they opened two bids, for identical amounts — $1,031,968 dollars for five year contracts.

Commissioners decided to award a three year contract to Right of Way Turf and Ornamental for $87 per mile or just over $211,000 per year.