Country acts to take stage Saturday at Park Theatre

The non-profit Park Theatre Civic Centre in North Vernon will be hosting an evening of country music Saturday with the Keith Swinney Band.

The band performs traditional old-school country music covering classics as well as original songs. Singer-songwriter Colt Wienhorst will be the opening act.

Tickets are $15 and are available in advance at the Park Theatre box office on North Madison Ave., in North Vernon, and, if still available, will also be sold at the door Saturday night. The box office is open 2 to 5 p.m. today and from and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The Park Theatre opened in 1916 with shows ranging from vaudeville acts to silent films but closed in the 1960s. A not for profit group was formed in the 1990s to renovate the venue and reopened it as a civic center.

For more information, call the Park Theatre at 812-346-0330.