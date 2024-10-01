Council to consider increase in Columbus water, sewer rates

Columbus residents will see higher water and sewer bills under proposed rate hikes to be considered by Columbus City Council tonight.

City officials say that the average household would see an increase of their combined bill of about $14 a month under the proposal. Of that, water would go up from the current $16 a month to $22 a month, while sewer service would increase from $40 to $48 over the phase-in period for the rate hikes, according to numbers from City Councilwoman Elaine Hilber.

The increased revenue to the city utilities would go to fund long-delayed improvements and repairs to the system. Officials say that the system is operating below its normal capacity due to the overdue work. And that the rates have not kept up with the needs.

Rates were last increased in 2021, but previously had not increased in about 20 years.

Columbus City Council meets at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Columbus City Hall.