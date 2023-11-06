Council to consider annexation of large CRH property

Columbus City Council will consider annexing a large piece of property on the west side of the city, owned by Columbus Regional Health when it meets this week.

The property, formerly known as Garden City Farms, is south of Jonathan Moore Pike and stretches from Interstate 65 almost to Jonesville Road. Last month the city plan commission signed off on the annexation plan, passing it on to City Council for the final decision. Earlier in the summer, the city approved a comprehensive plan for the area, to be known as the City View District. That plan envisions a new home for CRH, residential neighborhoods, commercial centers, and a research & development campus.

After being annexed, streets and other infrastructure in the development would be turned over to the city, and the city would be on the hook for services such road repairs, water and sewer upkeep, parks maintenance, fire and police protection and other amenities.

While the Council normally meets on Tuesday nights, it will be meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Columbus City Hall, due to Election Day on Tuesday.