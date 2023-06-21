Council approves tax break for $5.5 million Marr Road investment

Columbus City Council has approved a tax break for a Columbus company planning a $5.5 million investment in its plant on Marr Road.

Last night, the council approved a tax abatement request from Analytical Engineering Inc. for new equipment at its plant. Company officials said that the high-tech company need to upgrade and improve its equipment.

Robin Hilber with the city’s community development department explained that the tax abatement would save the company just under $300,000 in property taxes over the 10-year life of the tax break. However, the company would also be paying about $200,000 more in property taxes than it does now.

According to documents filed with the city, company officials say that the expansion will allow 47 jobs to be retained and 3 new jobs added in the next two years, with average wages of $27 an hour.

The council approved the request unanimously.