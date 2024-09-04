Council approves downtown dining district for Columbus

Columbus City Council has given its second and final approval to a new downtown district that allows for more outdoor dining, drinking and events in the community.

Most of downtown Columbus would be open for outdoor dining and drinking at restaurants and other locales under the downtown outdoor refreshment area, or DORA. The district stretches from 12th Street to First Steet, and from the river to parts of Lafayette Avenue and around the new Taylor apartments off of Second Street.

The district has 11 designated retailer locations and nine temporary vendor spots. Businesses and vendors would have to apply to take part in the social area and would have to follow state and local laws. The social area would be open year round and from 10 a.m. in the morning to midnight.

The restaurants already in the ordinance are:

Zwanzig’s Pizza, located at 1038 Lafayette Avenue ZwanzigZ’s Taproom, located at 315 12th Street Thai Connection, located at 527 Washington Street Henry Social Club, located at 423 Washington Street Swine & Dine, located at 412 Washington Street 4th Street Bar & Grill, located at 433 4th Street Black Sheep Pizza, located at 318 Washington Street The Columbus Bar, located at 322 4th Street Taku Japanese Steakhouse, located at 305 4th Street The Garage Pub, located at 308 4th Street Upland Pumphouse, located at 148 Lindsey Street

Customers in those designated places would be able to carry up to two drinks outside and consume them within the boundaries of the district. You are not allowed to carry drinks that you brought in from outside the district.

Several restaurant owners spoke in favor of the ordinance at its first hearing last month

The City Council approved an amendment to change the boundaries slightly before voting to give their final approval to the amended ordinance last night.