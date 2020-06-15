Coronavirus update: No new deaths in area counties in latest report

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 39,909 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 407 cases since Saturday’s update.

There have been 2,240 deaths in Indiana as of Sunday afternoon’s update, an increase of 9 since Saturday.

There have been no new deaths in Bartholomew or surrounding counties since last week.

Bartholomew County has had 551 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has had 41 deaths.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 237 cases and 32 deaths, Jennings 141 cases and 4 deaths, Jackson 416 cases and 2 deaths, Brown 36 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,168 cases and 114 deaths and Shelby 405 cases with 22 deaths.