Coronavirus update for June 25th: Local counts show slight changes

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 43,140 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 281 cases since Tuesday’s update.

There have been 2,386 deaths in Indiana as of Wednesday afternoon’s update, an increase of 9 since Monday.

Bartholomew County has had 568 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has had 43 deaths.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 241 cases and 42 deaths, Jennings 164 cases and 9 deaths, Jackson 433 cases and 3 deaths, Brown 37 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,205 cases and 117 deaths, and Shelby 408 cases with 24 deaths