Cornhole tourney to raise funds for Thrive Alliance

Thrive Alliance will be hosting a cornhole tournament in Jonesville later this month to raise money for its adult guardianship program.

According to the local agency for aging, the tournament will be Saturday Sept. 28th at The Brick restaurant in Jonesville..

The Adult Guardianship Program recruits, trains and supervises community volunteers to provide support and advocacy to those who are unable to care for themselves. This program is part of a statewide network that enhances the quality of life of those it serves by making decisions on their behalf that reflect their own life choices and preferences.

This will be a single elimination tournament with up to 32 teams taking part. The cost is $40 per two-person team. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded with gift certificates as prizes.

The tournament will start at 10 a.m. on Sept. 28th. To register you can call 812-372-6918, extension 2764