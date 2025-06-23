Cooling stations opening at Bartholomew County, Columbus locations

The city of Columbus and Bartholomew County will be offering cooling stations as temperatures heat up over the next few days.

According to Bartholomew County Emergency Management, if you need to get out of the heat you can stop at either the downtown Columbus or Hope branches of the Bartholomew County Public Library. The library on Fifth Street in Columbus will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today through Thursday and from 9 to 6 p.m. on Friday and the branch on the Hope Town Square will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Tuesday, 10 to 5 on Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

You can also cool off at the Community Engagement Center on Second Street in Columbus from 7 to 4 today through Friday.

After 5 p.m., the Brighter Days Shelter on Mapleton Street in Columbus can be used to cool off.