Cooling stations available to escape the heat

Bartholomew County emergency officials say that there are several cooling stations around the community where you can get out of the heat.

The city of Columbus has a cooling station at Donner Center on 22nd Street. It is open from 8 to 5 Wednesday and Thursday

The city says animals will also be allowed to cool off at Donner Center with their owners and crates will be available.

The Bartholomew County Public Library branches can also be used to cool off. The main branch on Fifth Street is open from 9 until 8 Wednesday and Thursday. The Hope branch is open from 10 to 5 on Wednesday and from 10 to 6 on Thursday.

A cooling station is a place where those who don’t have air conditioning can go to cool off. Food, showers, and sleeping areas are not available.