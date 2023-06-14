Contractors to begin patching work on Interstate 65

Contractors will be working on pavement repairs on Interstate 65 through several area counties starting next week.

INDOT says that contractors will begin asphalt and concrete repairs starting on Monday at locations in Johnson, Jackson and Scott counties.

In Johnson County, the asphalt work will start on Monday and will take place overnights from about 9 at night to 6 in the morning, Sundays through Mondays. You will see lane closures between State Road 252 at Edinburgh and the Franklin exit. Concrete patching will start on weekends in late June and last through early August.

Crews will begin pavement patching betweeen Scottsburg and Uniontown starting overnights Monday and lasting through the fall.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT asks that you slow down, use extra caution for workers and drive without distractions in all construction zones.